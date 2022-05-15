#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 15 May 2022
Three men injured in car crash in Galway

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 15 May 2022, 2:21 PM
File photo of a road closure
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Co Galway this morning.

The single-car collision occurred on the R358 at Treanrevagh, Mountbellew, shortly after 2am.

A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries, which are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Two other men, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to take place. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

