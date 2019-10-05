Man (20s) dies in Kilkenny road crash overnight

A MAN IN his twenties has died in a single vehicle collision this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision at around 1am this morning, which occurred at Knockwilliam, Ballyhale, in Kilkenny.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in her 30s was removed to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

From initial inquiries at the scene it’s understood the car left the road and struck a wall. No one else was involved in the incident.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.