Teenager dies after road traffic collision in Letterkenny

A TEENAGER HAS died following a road traffic collision in Letterkenny in Co Donegal, Gardaí have said.

The collision occurred at around 11:55pm last night on the Ramelton Road in the town.

The teenage girl was travelling in the front seat of one of the vehicles involved. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny between 11:30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.