Tuesday 5 October 2021
Man in critical condition after being struck by car on M8 in Limerick

The incident occurred at around 3.10pm yesterday.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 8:49 AM
File photo of a Garda car.
Image: Shutterstock
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Co Limerick at around 3.10pm yesterday.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a car and occurred on the M8 at Brackbawn, Kilbehenny. 

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was later taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently described as critical. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. 

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward to them. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Jane Moore

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

