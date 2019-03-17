At least five vehicles involved in collision on M6

File photo Source: PA Archive/PA Images

A SERIOUS COLLISION has taken place on the M6 motorway in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which happened at Junction 5 (Kilbeggan).

At least five vehicles were involved in the crash and the motorway will be closed in both directions until further notice.

As of yet, there are no confirmed reports of injuries. Gardaí have asked motorists to divert to the N52 road via Mullingar.

AA Roadwatch said a recent hail shower has caused slippery road conditions in the area so extra caution is needed.

AA is reporting that there are three other collisions on the M6 in Galway: two eastbound near J16 Loughrea, and the other westbound between J16 and J15 Ballinasloe West (in the left lane).