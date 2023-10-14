Pedestrian killed in two-car crash in Limerick as one driver flees the scene

A PEDESTRIAN WAS killed in a road traffic collision invloving two cars last night in Castleroy in Limerick.

The collision occurred at about 9:50pm last night on the Dublin Road, gardaí said.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Dublin Road, Castletroy, Limerick, yesterday evening,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The collision occurred at approximately 9.50pm and involved two cars and a pedestrian. The driver of one car failed to remain at the scene.”

The male pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a man in his forties, and the female adult passenger of the second car were also taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

“The scene of the collision is currently preserved while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination,” gardai said.

Dublin Road from the junction of the Groody Roundabout through to the junction of the Golf Links Road, is closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Dublin Road, Castletroy, Limerick on Friday 13 October, between 9pm and 10pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.