Man (64) dies in collision between truck and two cars

A 64-YEAR-OLD man has died in a collision between a truck and two cars in Co Mayo.

The collision happened at Carracanada, Swinford, at about 12.15pm yesterday.

The man who died was driving one of the cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for a post-mortem examination.

The male driver of the second car received minor injuries.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.