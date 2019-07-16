Man in his 70s killed and another airlifted to hospital after two-car collision in Waterford

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N25 in Waterford.

The incident occurred at Carrolls Crossing in Tramore at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.

A man in his 70s was killed in the incident when his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at scene and his body was removed to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to take place.

The male driver in the second car, who is aged in his 20s, is understood to have received serious, but non life threatening injuries.

He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. A passenger who was also in the car was uninjured in the crash.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway and the road remains closed.

Diversions are currently in place and traffic from Dungarvan/Waterford, using the N25, are advised to divert via Portlaw / Kilmacthomas.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.