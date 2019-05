A CAR TRAVELLING on the N7 flipped after Gardaí detected that the driver was travelling at 133km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Gardaí said that after a speed check unit in Naas pursued the driver, the car failed to stop.

The car then overtook on the hard shoulder and crashed at the roundabout at Junction 8, Gardaí said.

There were no injuries sustained by the driver or to others.

The driver had no licence, no insurance, no motor tax and no NCT.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving.