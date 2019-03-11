This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Care home worker loses unfair dismissal claim after she called service user 'a little s**t'

The WRC dismissed the woman’s claim after finding that her claim was not well-founded.

By Gordon Deegan Monday 11 Mar 2019, 10:50 PM
11 minutes ago 964 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536066
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

A CARE SUPPORT worker was sacked by a care home operator after it found that she called a vulnerable adult in a wheelchair “a little sh*t” and threatened the man with retaliatory violence. 

In the case at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the woman was sacked for gross misconduct arising from the incident at the home in August 2017 involving the man.

The WRC has now dismissed the woman’s claim for unfair dismissal after finding that her claim was not well-founded.

In the case, the woman claimed that the male resident “had a history of violence” and that she was “placed in danger in having to deal with him”.

The woman also asserted that “as part of his medication he was provided with pornography on stream and that putting a female employee in to deal with this service user was appalling”. 

However, the ‘porn access’ claim was sharply contested by the care home operator who flatly denied that any service user in their responsibility had access to adult material.

The care home operator stated that the care support worker’s ‘porn access’ claim was not raised during the investigation or disciplinary process.

According to WRC Adjudication Officer, Rosaleen Glackin, the care support worker confirmed that she had not raised this issue with her employer.

The woman was sacked arising from a complaint from the service user alleging psychological abuse during an incident at the care home on 8 August 2017.

The employer found that the care support worker had called the care home resident a little s**t, had raised her voice to the user, had pointed her finger at the user and she had threatened the user with retaliatory violence.

At a staff supervision meeting over a week prior to the incident, the worker had expressed issues regarding how she felt about service users and she was reminded to walk away from situations where she felt frustrated

In response, the care support worker – who commenced working at the home in June 2013 – told the hearing that in relation to the incident she had reacted to “a risky situation”. 

The woman asserted that this service user should have been assigned a male employee. 

She argued that rather than being dismissed she should have been assigned to other clients. The woman’s employer made findings and conclusions in relation to eight areas of concern over the 8 August incident and sacked her for gross misconduct on 2 May 2018.

The employer stated that the sanction of dismissal was proportionate to the alleged conduct.

Solicitor for the care support worker, Richard Grogan confirmed on Monday that the WRC ruling is being appealed to the Labour Court adding that it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on any other aspect of the case at this stage pending the outcome at the Labour Court.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Inquest hears details of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's death
    67,184  41
    2
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    60,691  57
    3
    		Status Orange warning for north-west as Storm Garreth sweeps in
    46,461  21
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    631  0
    2
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    321  0
    3
    		Food officials are concocting a way to sell dairy online to social-savvy mothers in China
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		Birmingham City fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack
    45,448  47
    2
    		Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    36,658  13
    3
    		In-form Bohemians striker appears on Channel 4 show 'Countdown'
    35,031  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		J.Lo is engaged, and you'd want to see the size of the ring... it's The Dredge
    6,131  0
    2
    		A look back at Trinny and Susannah's infamous 'Fashion Rules' from What Not To Wear
    6,026  0
    3
    		A lot of people reckon the wrong person went home on last night's Dancing With The Stars
    5,082  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    More improvements needed at Stewarts Care, health watchdog finds
    'We are failing these children spectacularly': Row over drug with 'exorbitant' cost rumbles on
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie