Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 19 December 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo
co limerick

Ship sealed off by armed gardaí at Foynes Port as major cocaine seizure made

The shipment is understood to be on board a bulk carrier that arrived in the port today.
5
29.6k
1 hour ago

A SECURITY OPERATION is under way at Foynes Port in Co Limerick where it’s understood a major shipment of drugs has been uncovered. 

Gardaí and the Revenue Customs Service are at the scene, where the operation is being led by the customs service’s investigators.

The shipment – believed to be of cocaine – is understood to be on board a bulk carrier that arrived in the port today having travelled from West Africa.

It is understood Garda detectives and armed units have sealed off the ship ahead of a full search scheduled to take place tomorrow morning. 

It is not known if any arrests have taken place.

The ship was detained as a result of an intelligence-led investigation. 

The scale of the shipment is unclear this evening, but one source described the haul as “significant”.  

This evening’s development comes in the wake of the seizure of €160 million worth of cocaine aboard the MV Matthew earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the Revenue Customs Service said members are currently undertaking a live operation and that no further comment was available. 

The Garda Press Office issued a similar response saying it was “aware of a live operation being led by Revenue Customs Service”. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire and Niall O'Connor
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     