Ship sealed off by armed gardaí at Foynes Port as major cocaine seizure made

A SECURITY OPERATION is under way at Foynes Port in Co Limerick where it’s understood a major shipment of drugs has been uncovered.
Gardaí and the Revenue Customs Service are at the scene, where the operation is being led by the customs service’s investigators.
The shipment – believed to be of cocaine – is understood to be on board a bulk carrier that arrived in the port today having travelled from West Africa.
It is understood Garda detectives and armed units have sealed off the ship ahead of a full search scheduled to take place tomorrow morning.
It is not known if any arrests have taken place.
The ship was detained as a result of an intelligence-led investigation.
The scale of the shipment is unclear this evening, but one source described the haul as “significant”.
This evening’s development comes in the wake of the seizure of €160 million worth of cocaine aboard the MV Matthew earlier this year.
A spokesperson for the Revenue Customs Service said members are currently undertaking a live operation and that no further comment was available.
The Garda Press Office issued a similar response saying it was “aware of a live operation being led by Revenue Customs Service”.
