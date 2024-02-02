'Truly saddened': Tributes continue to pour in after three young people killed in Carlow crash

TRIBUTES ARE CONTINUING to be paid to the three young people who died in a road traffic collision in Co Carlow on Wednesday night.

The three deceased have been named locally as Michael Kelly (25) from Nurney, Co Carlow, Daryl Culbert (21) from Kiltegan on the Carlow-Wicklow border and Katie Graham (19) from Arles, Co Carlow.

A fourth person was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at around 11.30pm on Wednesday on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road.

The Carlow Autograss club paid tribute to the victims in a post on Facebook.

“We send our love, support and sincere condolences to Trevor, Heather, the Culbert and Glynn famlies on the sad passing of Daryl. He will be sadly missed by us all as a member and friend. Rest in peace Daryl CW8,” it said.

The West Awaterford Autograss club also expressed its condolences.

It said in a post on Facebook that Daryl Culbert was a “great supporter” of the club.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Trevor, Heather, the Culbert and extended families on the sad passing of Daryl. He will be sadly missed by many, one of the most unassuming young men on and off the track and had gone on to prove successful in other forms of motorsport,” the club said.

Brian O’Donoghue, a local councillor, told The Journal yesterday that it was a “total tragedy” for the area and each young person’s communities.

“There’s three young people not at the dinner table this evening. We have someone very hurt in hospital and all we can do is wish them well and that they recover,” O’Donoghue said.

The Fine Gael councillor added that the stretch of road where the crash occurred – the N80 at Leagh – has claimed a number of lives in recent years.

In a statement, the South East Technological University said supports are available within the college for staff and students affected.

“We’re truly saddened with the news of the trafic road accident,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with those involved, their families and friends.”

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers said yesterday that the news of the deaths is “terribly sad”.

“My sympathies are with the families on what is a very difficult day for the families and the wider community,” he said.

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton and Mairead Maguire