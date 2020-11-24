#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Female students at Carlow school 'told to not wear tight clothes to PE as it's distracting'

Thousands of people have signed a petition in protest over the situation.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 7:21 PM
42 minutes ago 14,902 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5277734
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Fotokostic
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Fotokostic

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have signed a petition in protest over female students at a school in Carlow reportedly being told to not wear tight clothing to PE classes.

Female students in Presentation College Carlow were told not to wear tight leggings to school as it was “distracting” for their male teachers, the Carlow Nationalist reported today.

The newspaper said that talks were given to girls in the school across all year groups, but their male classmates were not spoken to about their clothing.

Parents and students have registered their anger over the incident.

A petition criticising the sexism of reportedly singling out female students has been signed over 5,000 times to date.

It is unclear if any complaints about students’ clothing were made by teaching staff.

In a statement, the school said students are “regularly reminded of school rules and regulations at assembly”.

A spokesperson said the school “continues to look after the pastoral care needs of all students” through support systems in the school.

“Any queries” from parents or students in relation to clothing “will be dealt with in the normal way through the usual school channels”, they added.

When contacted by TheJournal.ie about the incident, the Department of Education said any decisions on school uniform policy “are a matter for the school’s board of management at local level” and schools “should consult with parents and students in relation to this policy”.

A spokesperson added: “In any instance where a parent of student has cause for complaint, matters would normally be addressed to the individual teacher or school principal as appropriate.

“If matters cannot be resolved at that level then a complaint can be addressed to the school’s board of management. A school may have a formal complaints process in which case this should be followed in pursuing any complaint.”

‘Girls are objectified younger and younger’

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called for an apology to be made to the students in question.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The students and parents are rightly disgusted by this missive from the school. No student should be shamed because their outfit might ‘distract a teacher’.

“There must also be an acknowledgement of how completely undermining for male teachers the message given to students was.”

Ó Ríordáin said this kind of discourse is “unacceptable in 2020″.

“Girls are being objectified younger and younger and the last place we expect it from is from schools. Young girls should not be made feel ashamed for their clothing choices in their school communities.

“It is ridiculous that we are having to deal with a situation like this – the school should know better,” he added.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie