GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 67-year-old woman.

Carmel O'Brien Source: Garda Press Office

Carmel O’Brien was last seen at around 12pm yesterday in the North Strand area.

She is described as 5’2″ in height, of slim build with short light brown hair.

Her family are very concerned about her wellbeing and are seeking assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.