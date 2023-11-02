Advertisement

An Garda Síochána Image of Carol Seery that was shared by Gardaí last month.
Carol Seery
Gardaí arrest a man in relation to fatal hit-and-run in Phibsborough last month
Gardaí in Mountjoy Garda Station arrested a man in his 20s earlier today.
26 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s in relation to the fatal hit-and-run which killed Carol Seery in Phibsborough in Dublin last month.

The incident took place at approximately 9.10pm on 4 October at Cross Guns Bridge on the Phibsborough Road, in Dublin 7.

Mrs Seery, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the case was referred to the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) as it was believed the suspect car had come to the attention of gardaí shortly prior to the collision.

The car, an 07D Silver Honda Civic, was recovered in the wider Phibsboro Area a short time later.  The car was removed to a secure location where it underwent technical and forensic examination.

Today, gardaí in Mountjoy Garda Station arrested a man in his 20s in Dublin, who is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

download (3) CORMAC FITZGERALD / THE JOURNAL The scene at Cross Guns Bridge on the morning of 4 October. CORMAC FITZGERALD / THE JOURNAL / THE JOURNAL

The case was referred to the GSOC as, under the Garda Síochána Act 2005, cases can be referred to the ombudsman in “any matter that appears…to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

“GSOC received a referral from An Garda Síochána on the night of Wednesday 4 October, following a road traffic incident in the Phibsborough area of Dublin,” the ombudsman said in a statement.

“The referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” it added last month.

