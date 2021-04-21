Phones, plans and contracts: How will the closure of Carphone Warehouse in Ireland affect customers?

WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, the UK company behind Carphone Warehouse announced earlier today that it will close all 80 of the phone retailer’s stores in the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement, Dixons Carphone said it expects some 486 employees to be made redundant as a result of the decision.

It’s a decision, the company said, informed by changing consumer trends and decreased footfall over the past year as a result of the pandemic.

“Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles,” Dixons Carphone said in a statement.

Although the Carphone Warehouse website was down earlier today, it’s now back up and running with information for consumers who might have concerns.

Eoin Clarke, managing director of price comparison website Switcher.ie, said,

“This is hugely frustrating for loyal customers of Carphone Warehouse and consumers should not suffer because of their closure.

“Phone or broadband contracts taken out through Carphone Warehouse should continue as normal but if you have concerns contact your network provider directly.

Phone contracts

If you’ve bought a plan through the shop, you might be wondering how the decision affects your contract.

The answer is that it shouldn’t and normal service should continue.

Carphone Warehouse operated as a one-stop-shop for phones and plans, selling on behalf of Ireland’s biggest operators like Eir, Three, Vodafone, Virgin Media and Lycamobile.

To confuse matters, Vodafone stopped selling its phones through Carphone Warehouse earlier this year and, reportedly, Eir was also in discussions about terminating its sales relationship.

But if you purchased your phone plan – for any network, including Vodafone and Eir - through Carphone Warehouse, the message from the company and consumer experts is very clear: don’t worry.

In response to questions from The Journal, Carphone Warehouse said that their former customers’ phone services will “continue as normal”.

But if you still have a query or concern about your contract, the UK company is urging people to contact their service provider directly by calling:

1800 773 729 for Eir

1907 or 01 2038 232 for Vodafone

1913 for Three

1890 940070 for Virgin

1890 929 468 Lycamobile

Returns and refunds

If you bought a phone or plan from Carphone Warehouse in the last 28 days and are looking for a refund or a replacement, the company is urging you to send an email to CUSTOMERCAREIE-CPW-IE@CPWPLC.COM.

“We will advise them directly how they can return the phone and receive their refund,” a spokesperson said.

But if the purchase was made more than 28 days ago, it’s a bit more complex.

“Unfortunately, all sales are final after 28 day returns period,” according to the company’s website.

“If you believe you have a legitimate reason that you could not return the phone within 28 days please email CUSTOMERCAREIE-CPW-IE@CPWPLC.COM and it will be reviewed on a case by case basis.”

Clarke, from Switcher.ie, said that it’s also “promising” that Carphone Warehouse is looking to allow customers with unused vouchers to use them in Currys PC World, which is also owned by Dixons Carphone.

“So keep checking the site to see how this will be available,” he advised.