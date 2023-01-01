Teenager arrested over serious assault in Co Cork charged by gardaí

A TEENAGER WILL appear in court this afternoon in connection with a serious assault in Co Cork last Wednesday.

Gardaí have charged the 18 year old following an arrest yesterday in their investigation into the serious assault of a man in Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline.

The injured man, who is in his late 20s, remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

The alleged assault is understood to have happened at around 5.45pm at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Cork, where the older man was found on the roadway with injuries.

A special sitting of Cork District Court will see the 18-year-old male appear in relation to the charge this afternoon at 1pm.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.