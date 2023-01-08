Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 8 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
The young men charged in connection with the incident have both appeared before Anglesea Street Courthouse in Cork.
# Carrigaline
Man (29) left in critical condition following alleged assault dies in hospital
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the incident.
4.1k
0
27 minutes ago

A MAN ALLEGEDLY assaulted in Co Cork late last month has died. 

A state post mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow as part of the investigation into the incident which occurred at Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, Cork in December.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection to the incident.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that the 29-year-old man who was hospitalised following the alleged attack has passed away in Cork University Hospital.

The attack occurred shortly before 6pm on Wednesday evening December 28 with O’Neill being treated by paramedics at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to hospital. 

He underwent emergency surgery following the incident but passed away earlier today. 

A Garda spokesman said they are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5p.m. and 5.45p.m. on Wednesday, December 28 and any road users who may have footage of the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS