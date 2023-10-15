Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 15 October 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Ken Williams Some of the damage to the tomb
carrowkeel
Ancient passage tomb in Sligo vandalised with words and symbols scratched into stones
The images and words scratched into the millennia-old stone tomb included spirals and the names of Norse and Greek gods.
1.1k
2
10 minutes ago

AN ANCIENT NEOLITHIC passage tomb in county Sligo has been vandalised with words and spirals scratched into the stones. 

The damage to one of the Carrowkeel passage tombs, which are around 5,300 years old, was discovered by photographer and prehistoric archeology researcher Ken Williams yesterday afternoon.

He had just attended a conference of the Sligo Neolithic Group, where experts and enthusiasts discussed the nomination of the Carrowkeel site as a World Heritage Site. 

While visiting the tombs, he came across the scratchings on the interior walls of the farthest tomb from the site’s entrance. 

Carrowkeel passage tomb 3 Ken Williams The passage tomb vandalised at Carrowkeel Ken Williams

“They (the group) did a tour there in the morning, and I went up in the evening. They didn’t go into the passage tomb that I found this in because it’s the furthest one away, and it’s actually really awkward to get to. 

“You have to crawl in on your hands in knees and it’s wet and dirty. So it’s horrible crawl into it.”

He said that a stone which formed the entrance to a cairn had also been knocked over. 

Carrowkeel passage tomb 4 Ken Williams Spirals scratched into the stone at the passage tomb Ken Williams

“I mean, you’re not going to just ramble in. You’d have to know that it is a passage tomb and that you really wanted to go inside. So whoever did this seems to have gone there deliberately to do it,” he said. 

“It seems like it’s definitely a deliberate attack as far as I can see.

“It’s not the kind of case you just kind of wander and come across it, you know, without knowing what it is. It’s at the end of a dead end and you have to hike up to it. So I don’t think you could go there and not know how significant they are. So it seems to be quite targeted.”

Carrowkeel passage tomb 2 Ken Williams A spiral scratched into the stone at the passage tomb Ken Williams

“It’s this kind of Latin stuff and Odin and Zeus and this kind of thing. So I don’t know if it’s some kind of occult thing or what, or pagan or something. I’m not sure. I’m not very familiar with all that kind of thing.

“But that’s kind of what it looks like. And then there’s big spirals and kind of scribbled circles and all sorts of stuff, covering the whole face of the stone.” 

Williams says the vandalism looks to have been done recently.

“It seems to be extremely recent. You could actually see this kind of dust that comes up when they’re scraping it. And that’s still on some of the carvings there so it looks like it was done either in the last couple of weeks or even yesterday, before I even got there.”

Williams said he has contacted the Gardaí and the National Monuments Service about the damage and asked for anyone with information to share it with gardaí. 

Deliberate damage done to historic sites in Ireland has become something of a trend recently, said Williams, who believes vandalism saw an uptick during Covid lockdowns, when people were restricted to a 5km radius around their homes. 

There have been incidents since then as well. In August, the Deer Stone in Glendalough was found damaged by fire.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     