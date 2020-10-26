Coronavirus: Three deaths and 939 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 939 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The department also reported three additional deaths associated with the disease.

This brings the total number of deaths to 1,885 and the total number of confirmed cases to 58,067.

Of the cases notified today:

444 are men / 483 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

262 of the cases are in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 341 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 38 are in ICU.

This is a slight reduction on the figures from 8am this morning which showed 344 people in hospital with 39 in ICU. These are the highest numbers since the end of May.

Earlier today, Northern Ireland reported five further deaths and 727 additional cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest 14-day incidence rates across Ireland. Source: Department of Health

The latest 14-day incidence rates show that Cavan still has the highest rate in Ireland, with 967.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a reduction on last week when the rate stood at over 1,000.

This is followed by Meath with 667 and Sligo with 442.5. The rate overall in Ireland is 309.9 per 100,000 over the past 14 days.

The Department of Health noted this evening that the lowest national 14-day incidence rate in Ireland was on 3 July 2020 with just 2.98 cases per 100,000 people.