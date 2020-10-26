Five deaths and 727 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 727 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

In an update this afternoon, the NI Department of Health said that a further five people have died.

This brings the total number of deaths associated with the disease to 658 and the total number of confirmed cases to 34,832.

Yesterday, there were eight deaths and 896 new cases confirmed in NI. In the Republic, there were no deaths and 1,025 cases confirmed.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland are closed until 13 November, except for take-away and delivery services, in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Personal services and businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons were also required to close.

Schools closed for two weeks on 19 October, and are due to reopen on 2 November.