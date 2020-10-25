#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 October 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 1,025 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The effect of current restrictions will be seen in November, Varadkar has said.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 47,921 Views 110 Comments
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 1,025 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

Additionally, the Department of Health has reported no new deaths from the virus today.

The standing total of Covid-19 cases in Ireland since the first outbreak of the virus is 57,128, and 1,882 deaths have been recorded.

The highest number of cases is in Dublin, where 255 new cases have been recorded.

There have been 147 cases confirmed in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, and 53 in Donegal, while the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

Of the cases confirmed today, 508 are among men and 506 are among women.

71% of the new cases are among people under the age of 45, and the median age of people with a case notified in today’s update is 31.

315 patients are currently hospitalised with Covid-19, including 16 additional hospitalisation in the last 24 hours. 38 patients with Covid-19 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were four deaths and 859 new cases confirmed.

Level 5 restrictions came into effect nationwide earlier this week in a bid to curb the increasing incidence of the virus.

The restrictions, which are due to last for six weeks, place strict limits on social activities, with some exceptions.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio One earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that it would likely be November before it would become clear whether the restrictions are effectively lowering the spread of the virus.

According to the HSE, the most common number of close contacts for a person who tests positive for Covid-19 is currently three. 

