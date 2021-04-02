€18,000 in cash, two suspected Rolex watches and car seized during Garda patrol in Cork

The cash and watches seized by gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after seizing €18,000 worth of cash, two suspected Rolex watches and a car in Cork city.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher were carrying out a routine patrol on Lower Glanmire Road at around 9.30am yesterday when they stopped a car.

At the roadside, gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax or insurance.

After speaking to the driver, a man in his 30s, gardaí carried out a search of the car.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €18,000 worth of cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth approximately €18,000.

The car was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for not having valid tax/insurance.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.