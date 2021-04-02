#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 2 April 2021
€18,000 in cash, two suspected Rolex watches and car seized during Garda patrol in Cork

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 2 Apr 2021, 11:12 AM
The cash and watches seized by gardaí
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after seizing €18,000 worth of cash, two suspected Rolex watches and a car in Cork city. 

Gardaí from Gurranabraher were carrying out a routine patrol on Lower Glanmire Road at around 9.30am yesterday when they stopped a car. 

At the roadside, gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax or insurance. 

After speaking to the driver, a man in his 30s, gardaí carried out a search of the car. 

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €18,000 worth of cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth approximately €18,000. 

The car was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for not having valid tax/insurance. 

