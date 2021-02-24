#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 24 February 2021
€22.5k worth of cash and jewellery, including Rolex watches, seized during raid in Longford

The seizure was made during a search in Longford town yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 4:45 PM
Cash and jewellery seized during the search operation
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €22,500 in cash and jewellery believed to be the proceeds of crime in Longford town. 

Shortly before 6pm yesterday, gardaí carried out a search under Operation Tara at a property in the town. 

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €7,500 in cash and a number of pieces of high-end jewellery including two Rolex watches, and gold jewellery with an estimated value of €15,000 were also seized. 

A woman, aged in her late 40s, was arrested in connection with offences under the Money Laundering Act 2010. 

She was detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. However, she has since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Prosecutions. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
