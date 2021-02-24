€22.5k worth of cash and jewellery, including Rolex watches, seized during raid in Longford

Cash and jewellery seized during the search operation

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €22,500 in cash and jewellery believed to be the proceeds of crime in Longford town.

Shortly before 6pm yesterday, gardaí carried out a search under Operation Tara at a property in the town.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €7,500 in cash and a number of pieces of high-end jewellery including two Rolex watches, and gold jewellery with an estimated value of €15,000 were also seized.

A woman, aged in her late 40s, was arrested in connection with offences under the Money Laundering Act 2010.

She was detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. However, she has since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.