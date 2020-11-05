Organised crime gardaí seize €200k in cash after search of car on M4

GARDAÍ SAY THEY have seized €200k in cash after they searched a car on the M4 this morning.
Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a car on the M4 motorway in west Dublin this morning at around 7.30am.
Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered €200,000.
Two men, aged 24 and 47, were arrested for the offence of money laundering. Both men are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Lucan Garda Station.
