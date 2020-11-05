#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Organised crime gardaí seize €200k in cash after search of car on M4

The money was seized this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 3:57 PM
The cash.
Image: Garda Press Office
The cash.
The cash.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ SAY THEY have seized €200k in cash after they searched a car on the M4 this morning. 

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a car on the M4 motorway in west Dublin this morning at around 7.30am.

Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered €200,000.

Two men, aged 24 and 47, were arrested for the offence of money laundering. Both men are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Lucan Garda Station.

