Man (30s) arrested and €269k in cash seized in raids on international crime gang

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN international criminal gang have seized €269,000 in cash following a search operation in Dublin yesterday.
The search, under Operation Tara, is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau into organised crime.
A residential premises was searched in Newcastle, Dublin 22 which led to the seizure of €269,280 in cash. The cash was seized along with a vacuum packing machine and several communication devices.
Gardaí said a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of enhancing/facilitating an organised crime group to commit a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.
He is currently detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clondalkin Garda Station, Dublin.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS