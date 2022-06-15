Man (30s) arrested and €269k in cash seized in raids on international crime gang

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN international criminal gang have seized €269,000 in cash following a search operation in Dublin yesterday.

The search, under Operation Tara, is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau into organised crime.

A residential premises was searched in Newcastle, Dublin 22 which led to the seizure of €269,280 in cash. The cash was seized along with a vacuum packing machine and several communication devices.

Gardaí said a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of enhancing/facilitating an organised crime group to commit a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clondalkin Garda Station, Dublin.