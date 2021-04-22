Gardaí seize catalytic converters worth €2.2 million following search in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized 2,150 catalytic converters and 14 drums of smelted catalytic converters following an operation in the north of the county.

A man in his 20s is due to appear before the courts next month in connection with this incident.

The devices were seized following a search at business premises in Dublin 11 under warrant at around 9.45am this morning.

The 2,150 devices that were seized had an estimated value of €1.2 million. Each of the 14 drums of smelted catalytic converters contained approximately 300 catalytic converters in powder form. The value of the smelted catalytic converters is estimated at €1 million.

All are set to undergo a technical examination.

Source: Garda Press Office

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters in Dublin and other regions.

Cash to the value of €74,240 and a vehicle were also seized during the course of the search.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and later charged at Ballymun Garda Station. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on 13 May.

Comments have been closed as the case is due before the courts