Gardaí appeal for information on missing 23-year-old last seen on Tuesday

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who is missing from Clifden.

Cathal Whelan was last seen out socialising in Clifden town on Tuesday night, according to gardaí.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard.

Cathal Wheelan Source: Garda Press Office

When last seen Cathal was wearing a grey jumper, grey chino trousers and runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Clifden on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.