Catherine Martin to appear before Media Committee over RTÉ Chair's resignation

MINISTER FOR MEDIA Catherine Martin is set to appear before an Oireachtas Committee today to discuss the latest in the ongoing RTÉ controversies.

The minister has come under fire since last week for a series of events that led up to former Chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh tendering her resignation.

The reason behind the latest debacle is RTÉ’s handling of exit packages for executives who have left the organisation.

Minister Catherine Martin said last week that she had been told twice that Raghallaigh did not know about the details of an exit package for the former chief financial officer, but had subsequently learned the chair was aware of them.

Minister Martin gave an interview to RTÉ’s Prime Time in which she said that she was repeatedly “misinformed” by the chair on whether the board signed off on the exit packages and refused to express that she had confidence in Ní Raghallaigh– instead insisting that she had asked to meet her early the following morning.

Before that meeting happened, Ní Raghallaigh issued a late night statement announcing that she had decided to resign.

After Catherine Martin’s comments on Prime Time, Ní Raghallaigh said it was “abundantly clear” that she no longer had the confidence of the minister. “As such, my position is no longer tenable,” she said.

The following day, RTÉ released a statement saying Ní Raghaillaigh had told the Department of Media about the process surrounding the former chief financial officer’s exit.

“The Chair had in fact informed the Department about the process which led to Richard Collins’ departure from RTÉ on October 10th, the day after it was approved at the Remuneration Committee which has delegated powers from the Board. This detail was taken as read although it seems now that it shouldn’t have been,” RTÉ said.

“After checking the minutes of the Remuneration Committee, the Chair moved swiftly to correct this detail with department officials on Thursday, and remind them that the correct process had been followed, and that the Chair had previously informed the Department of same.”

Minister Martin has been subject to criticism and faced pressure over how she handled the situation since then, though opposition parties have stopped short of calling a motion of no confidence in the minister in the Dáil.

Instead, she will face questions from TDs and Senators this evening at an emergency session of the Oireachtas Committee on Media.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne told The Journal he wants to know which of three possible scenarios reflects the truth:

Either RTÉ and the chair failed to properly communicate the new procedures and what happened with the exit packages to the Department The chair did indeed inform the Department of Media and the Department failed to inform the Minister The Minister was aware of the details but failed to grasp the significance and the full extent of what happened with the exit packages.