Family and gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of woman (67) missing since last Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 67-year-old woman who is missing from Co Cork.

Catherine Reidy has been missing from her home in Ballyderown, Kilworth since Wednesday, 13 January.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slight build, with long grey hair tied in a ponytail.

When last seen, she was wearing a camel coloured coat and a light grey skirt.

Gardaí and Catherine’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen Catherine are asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.