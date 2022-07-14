Three CBD and hemp oil products recalled over ‘unsafe’ levels of THC

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A RECALL HAS been issued on CBD and hemp oil products from three different brands due to “unsafe” levels of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
The recall was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today and specific batches of NaturesPlus, uHemp and Emerald Farm CBD products are affected.
Customers are being advised not to consume the products.
The following batches are being recalled:
The FSAI said in a statement: “The implicated batches of NaturesPlus, uHemp and Emerald Farm CBD and hemp oils contain unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (12)