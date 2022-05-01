Celtic fans pay tribute to late Monaghan teenager Aoibhe Byrne

CELTIC FANS TODAY paid tribute to a Monaghan teenager who died in a tragic accident.

Gardaí responded to an incident in the Carrickmacross area at around 7pm last Wednesday, but 14-year-old Aoibhe Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aoibhe played many sports, with Magheracloone Ladies GFC paying tribute to a “beautiful soul” who always had a “smile on her face”.

She also supported Celtic FC, and at today’s game against arch-rivals Rangers in Celtic Park, fans stood and applauded in the 14th minute, in memory of the late 14-year-old.

It comes after a now-viral tweet encouraged fans to celebrate her life with a round of applause in the match against Rangers.

Aoibhe’s funeral mass was held today at 11.30am. The tweet noted that the funeral mass would take place “when really she should’ve been watching the Bhoys”.

The tweet has been liked more than 8,000 times since it was first posted on Friday, and the tweet’s author has thanked everyone who helped to spread the message.

Hi Celtic fans on Twitter, this is Aoibhe, sadly on Wednesday evening Aoibhe lost her young life in a tragic accident, she loved Celtic as does all her family, we really think it would mean a lot for her family if on the 14th min on Sunday all Celtic Park could be (part 1) pic.twitter.com/D2DgycLq9T — thegreenanwhite (@JimGreenan) April 29, 2022

He added that he was “at the family home yesterday evening, and it helps knowing that so many are behind them on a journey they never expected to be on”.

Referencing the club’s famous anthem, he said Aoibhe and her family “will never walk alone”.