Central Bank expected to announce change to mortgage lending rules tomorrow

THE CENTRAL BANK is expected to set out new changes to mortgage lending rates tomorrow morning.

It is speculated that it will ease limits around mortgage lending rules.

Since 2015, people seeking a mortgage can only borrow three-and-a-half times their yearly income. This is expected to be at the centre of the announcement tomorrow, with a change to this level anticipated, allowing people to borrow a greater amount.

Lending limits also cap the quantity of a mortgage to 90% of a home’s value for first time-buyers and 80% for second-time buyer.

This means that respective deposits of 10% and 20% of a home’s value are required. However this rule may not be effected by tomorrow’s announcement.

A review of mortgage lending began last year, with the Central Bank saying at the time that Ireland can learn from the experiences of other countries.

Also in 2021, figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that more than three quarters of renters who share accommodation with others believe they will never own a home.

Writing in The Journal about the review of mortgage lending last year, Vasileios Madouros of the Central Bank said:

…our mortgage measures support good lending practices, guarding against a repeat of the credit boom and bust cycle that we saw in the 2000s.

He added:

At all points in time, there is a role for ‘guardrails’ to lending standards. They support good lending practices, preventing the widespread financial difficulties that we saw a decade ago due to unaffordable debt levels. They also aim to reduce the risk of another credit-fuelled house price boom.

It’s expected that the announcement will be made public at 10.45am tomorrow morning.

House prices saw an upwards trend during Covid. They have risen by almost 8% compared to last year, despite a small drop in the last three months, according to the latest property price report from MyHome.ie.

New mortgage customers need “significantly higher incomes” to purchase homes now compared to a decade ago, according to a new report published in May by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The report found median total household income of first-time buyer (FTB) borrowers increased from €71,000 to €77,000 between 2019 and 2021.

Brian Hayes, Chief Executive at BPFI, commented at the time that in 2015, the Central Bank of Ireland introduced limits on the loan-to-value and loan-to-income (LTI) ratios of new mortgages.

“This essentially means that new mortgage customers need higher incomes than in the past,” he said.

With reporting by Aoife Barry