This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Central Bank says 35-45 year olds who bought homes in the boom will be most impacted if tracker rates rise

Despite Brexit, the Central Bank believes workers are in line for pay increases of up to 7% over the next two years.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 4:57 PM
54 minutes ago 4,739 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4516104
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

THOSE AGED BETWEEN 35 and 45, who bought their homes at the peak before the recession, will be the most impacted group of society if mortgage interest rates rise.

Mark Cassidy, Director of Economics and Statistics for the Central Bank of Ireland said this group of people who bought prior to the recession, are one of the most indebted and the “most vulnerable” to any income, house price or interest rate shocks.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Budgetry Oversight Committee today on on economic and fiscal risks, particularly in light of Brexit, Cassidy said while variable mortgage interest rates are higher than in many other EU countries, there is a high number of this vulnerable group on tracker mortgages.

The tracker mortgage rate has stayed relatively low, he said, as it is linked to the European Central Bank rate.

Cassidy said those that bought before the crisis have been largely “protected” due to the affordability of the tracker rate. However, he added that once the tracker rate increases “that cohort will see an increase in their payments” adding that there is a “potential financial risk there”.

While most are paying down their debt, he said the 35-45 age group of homeowners who bought at the peak of house prices in the boom “are highly indebted” and when tracker rates increase “will find themselves more stretched”.

Pay rises 

Despite Brexit, the Central Bank believes workers are in line for pay increases of up to 7% over the next two years.

Cassidy told the committee today that as the country heads towards full employment “a further pick-up in wages” is expected. 

Combined with expectations of modest inflation, he said it should translate into “higher real incomes and purchasing power for households”.

The Central Bank is forecasting the average increase per employee to increase from 2.8 % last year to 3.4% this year and 3.6% in 2020.

He added that the country is seeing a very high rate in job vacancies, as well as job switching. 

Speaking about the labour market, Cassidy said the unemployment rate is projected to drop from an average of 5.8% last year to 4.9% this year. It is expected to hit 4.7 per % in 2020. 

 

Brexit

Discussing the risks of Brexit on the Irish economy, he said a disorderly Brexit and the  breakdown in some of the trade and customs arrangements would be immediately damaging to trade and the “functioning of supply chains for production, distribution and retailing”.

“It is clear that a ‘no deal’ scenario would have very severe and immediate disruptive
effects, which would permeate almost all areas of economic activity. Certain sectors and regions would be disproportionately affected, particularly agriculture and food sectors as well as border regions and other rural regions with a heavy reliance on agriculture and a particular reliance on the UK as an export market,” said Cassidy. 

“We estimate that a disorderly Brexit could reduce the growth rate of the Irish economy by up to four percentage points in the first year,” added the Central Bank official.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland hasn't had record-breaking temperatures like the UK, but people have been enjoying the sunshine anyway
    64,764  41
    2
    		Victim of suspected gangland shooting in Drogheda made own way to hospital after attack
    60,424  21
    3
    		Man who racially abused woman on Ryanair flight 'to be prosecuted by Spanish authorities'
    50,584  0
    Fora
    1
    		'A burden, outdated, absolute folly': Eir lashed out against a bid for it to maintain public payphones
    1,393  0
    2
    		'Restructuring last year was challenging. I don't like my staff to be stressed out'
    207  0
    3
    		KamaGames sought $25m with a crypto sale. Instead it spent hours giving customer support
    64  0
    The42
    1
    		Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    39,099  41
    2
    		Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month
    27,413  2
    3
    		'I’ve known for two months' - Mick McCarthy reveals details of call with Declan Rice
    16,427  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish DJ Annie Mac's response to complaints about a song is a reminder that we can't pretend 'we don't see race'
    6,096  0
    2
    		Here's why Sarah Hyland's 'Spanx' caption sparked upset on social media yesterday
    4,926  4
    3
    		Fears of getting old and boring, plus when exactly girls become women - it's Dear Fifi
    4,484  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    At least 20 killed in train crash in Cairo's main railway station
    At least 20 killed in train crash in Cairo's main railway station
    Man (19) dies after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Wicklow
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    CRIME
    Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses as Drogheda shooting victim remains in critical condition
    Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses as Drogheda shooting victim remains in critical condition
    Impact of no-deal Brexit would be 'more severe' and last longer in Northern Ireland than anywhere else
    Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    COURTS
    Farmer lodges proceedings against KBC Bank over Strokestown Eviction
    Farmer lodges proceedings against KBC Bank over Strokestown Eviction
    Supreme Court finds PAC acted 'significantly' outside remit in questioning of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins
    Teacher loses bid for injunction to prevent concerns over relationship with former student being disclosed
    GARDAí
    Man charged over incident where two men were shot at takeaway in early hours of New Years' Day
    Man charged over incident where two men were shot at takeaway in early hours of New Years' Day
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing since Saturday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie