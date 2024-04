A TASKFORCE FROM the scientific research organisation CERN has arrived in Ireland today for two days of meetings during which the team will evaluate Ireland’s application for associate membership.

CERN is an international research organisation focused on experimental particle physics and is one of the world’s largest and most respected centres for scientific research. It is most famous for its Large Hadron Collider, a 27 km long circular magnetised tunnel that propels particles into each other at high speed in order to test theories in particle physics.

The taskforce will meet with Government officials as well as representatives from Ireland’s higher education institutions, enterprise, research and innovation communities.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan have welcomed a taskforce to Ireland and expressed support for the application.

Martin described the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) as “an inspiring example of international cooperation” and that membership would align with the goals of the Government’s “Global Ireland” strategy.

“Membership of CERN will bring research, industry, skills, science outreach, and international cooperation benefits to Ireland,” he said, adding that the visit is an opportunity for Ireland to “showcase our world class research and innovation community and highlight the significant contribution that Ireland’s researchers and businesses can bring to CERN”.

Minister O’Donovan said: “Associate membership would open doors for Ireland’s researchers to collaborate on particle physics experiments taking place on a global scale.

He said students and researchers would also benefit from working with CERN scientists.

If the application is successful, it would mean Irish researchers could take part in scientific programmes at CERN and also apply for staff positions, fellowships, internships and training courses.

Membership would also allow Irish companies to compete in CERN procurement programmes.

The Government said the expected financial commitment would be about €1.9 million per year, for an initial period of 5 years. After five years, membership options will be assessed again.