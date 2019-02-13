This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It would be foolhardy to say there is no risk': HSE reveals 78,000 slides left in CervicalCheck backlog

The HSE will tell the Health Committee about the backlog latest today.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 12:03 PM
Tue 7:02 PM 12,630 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4490691
The Oireachtas Health Committee in session this morning
Image: Oireachtas.ie
The Oireachtas Health Committee in session this morning
The Oireachtas Health Committee in session this morning
Image: Oireachtas.ie

Updated 8 hours ago

THERE ARE NOW 78,000 slides left in the CervicalCheck smear backlog, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health has heard this morning.

The number was revealed by Anne O’Connor, Interim Director General of the HSE, in front of the committee this morning, when she said the HSE’s focus was “on supporting women and their families who were impacted by the cervical check crisis”.

This included providing 602 medical cards and the reimbursement of €1.3m in expenses and costs to those affected, she said.

We also continue to support women and their families in the provision of access to their records and ensuring women get their slides from laboratories where required for legal review.

However, O’Connor also said the HSE was concerned at the length of time being taken for reporting of cervical smears, which is on average 93 days – although it can take up to 27 weeks for the report to be provided.

It emerged in January that Health Minister Simon Harris was warned his announcement of free repeat smear tests was “dangerous” and that it put the CervicalCheck screening programme at risk. 

Labour health spokesman Alan Kelly said the delay brought about by the backlog had led to concerns about the health of women who had opted to have the repeat procedure.

Peter McKenna, clinical director of the women and infants programme, said that while most women would not be affected by the delay, some would have abnormal smear results.

“We’d always share the concern that a waiting time in excess of a couple of months is far from ideal,” he said.

“It would be foolhardy to say there is no risk, but in general the risk is low.”

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin said the health minister was warned about the impact of giving an extra free smear, stating that doing so has damaged the programme. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that he acknowledges that there is “enormous anxiety” among women who are still waiting on the results, stating that the wait is between four to six months, while it used to be four to six weeks. 

He said the backlog is due says this is due to an increase in the number of women going for their regular smear, and also the additional test uptake.

The backlog is predicted to fall, he added. He added that when the helpline was set up following the CervicalCheck scandal, women were calling asking for another smear test.

When the free test was decided upon, it was welcomed by many, including many TDs, and the IMO, said Varadkar.

At the time, the government were under enormous pressure, said the Taoiseach, adding that the decision to roll out additional smear tests, was made in “good faith”, but he admitted perhaps at times “we acted from the heart”.

Laboratory capacity

In 2018, around 370,000 women presented to the CervicalCheck programme, an increase from 280,000 in 2017. The HSE said that it has been working to try and grow its laboratory capacity.

However, the HSE told the committee that while it continues to pursue active leads “this has proved very challenging due to the global shortage in cytology”.

It has also signed an agreement with one private provider and is working on the details of a contract with a second provider.

While this will “take some time to develop”, the HSE believes it will provide “a better balance between public and private provision” of lab services to the cervical screening programme, the committee will hear. 

However, the committee also heard about a report by Dr Gabriel Scally - due to be published in coming days – was set to reveal more questions over quality control at US labs where cervical screening took place.

Last year, it emerged that some Irish women’s smear samples were outsourced to American labs that were not authorised to carry out screening, due to a backlog that came about as a result of under-resourcing.

Asked by Kelly about the possibility that such outsourcing was “far worse than what’s being reported”, Department of Health Secretary General Jim Breslin confirmed that it was likely that there were more labs involved.

“The very fact of that is a basis for concern,” he said. “The oversight is an issue.”

O’Connor, meanwhile, added that the HSE was committed to implement HPV primary screening as soon as possible. 

In addition, the TDs and senators will hear that all six recommendations from Dr Scally’s interim report into the CervicalCheck scandal have been fully implemented.

They were told the HSE is “absolutely focused on stabilising the cervical screening programme”, which will enable it to progress introducing a new enhanced HPV primary screening testing methodology.

With additional reporting from Stephen McDermott and Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I wondered had I turned into Rip Van Winkle,' Bertie Ahern tells UK Brexit committee
    49,263  114
    2
    		El Chapo expected to go to 'prison of prisons' described as 'high-tech version of hell'
    46,598  40
    3
    		Dublin has 'the slowest city centre in all of Europe'
    45,574  96
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    392  0
    2
    		As Dublin's co-working scene heats up, Guinness Enterprise Centre is doubling in size
    296  0
    3
    		'I'd rather work in the middle of the night than get up early - I'm not pretty in the morning'
    74  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    61,291  221
    2
    		PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle
    35,635  79
    3
    		Player ratings: How do you think Man United fared against PSG?
    29,369  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		George Clooney says 'history is repeating itself' when it comes to Meghan Markle... it's The Dredge
    5,349  0
    2
    		Saying goodbye to Catastrophe: Here's how viewers felt about that divisive ending
    4,767  2
    3
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    3,564  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    Man found guilty of manslaughter of Cork pensioner in 'one punch' attack
    Man jailed for seven years after smuggling €1.2 million worth of heroin into Dublin airport
    GARDAí
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Second fire in 5 weeks at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seekers
    Gardaí renew appeal for information into 2008 republican-linked murder of 27-year-old Donegal man
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    STRIKE
    Nursing pay deal set to cost €10-€15 million this year and €30-€35 million in 2020
    Nursing pay deal set to cost €10-€15 million this year and €30-€35 million in 2020
    'Think of us as you tuck into your turkey': Letters reveal nurses' fury at Varadkar over annual leave comments
    Strike days by nurses have been suspended after Labour Court intervention

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie