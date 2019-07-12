This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman who highlighted delays caused by CervicalCheck IT glitch says it took months to get results

Eight hundred women were affected by the glitch at a US lab.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 12 Jul 2019, 11:35 AM
57 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/toodtuphoto
Image: Shutterstock/toodtuphoto

THE WOMAN WHOSE repeated questions helped reveal an IT glitch that caused significant delays to women receiving smear test results has criticised the lack of clarity and communication from CervicalCheck, the HSE and the Department of Health. 

RTÉ News first reported yesterday that 800 women were affected by the glitch at an US lab, which left them waiting months for smear test results. 

Speaking to Morning Ireland today the woman, Sharon, said that it took months of calls and queries to get the HSE to acknowledge that an IT glitch had occurred. 

Sharon had been seeking the results of a test from December 2018 when her GP informed her that test results were taking up to 14 weeks to be returned. 

“Basically all I really wanted was to get my results and know that I was okay. So I would have phoned CervicalCheck on a number of occasions but they weren’t able to give me any kind of guarantee when I would get my results or where my results were, so then at early April I would have contacted the Department of Health,” she said. 

When she eventually received a response from the department at the end of April, there was no acknowledgement of an IT glitch and she was told he delay was “not necessarily dangerous and it was low risk and even if there was cancer, it would possibly take 10 to 15 years to develop”.

It wasn’t until mid-June that Sharon received her results over the phone from a doctor at CervicalCheck, who told her that an IT glitch had caused the delay. 

Her own GP, Sharon said, had received her results earlier in June but was not aware that she had not yet received her results by letter. 

“I obviously saw that there was a huge potential issue that women could have negative results and they would be none the wiser. So I contacted CervicalCheck again myself and asked if it could be raised that there is a major issue here that letters are not being sent to women and could they raise that on my behalf,” Sharon said. 

The Department of Health last night confirmed to TheJournal.ie in a statement:

“The HSE yesterday advised the Department that it became aware in June 2019 that, due to an IT process issue with one Quest Diagnostics laboratory, a number of results letters were not issued to women and/or their GPs.

“The HSE has advised it is working to ensure that all women and GPs are informed of results, and that it expects this process to be complete in the coming days.”

Also speaking to Morning Ireland, Lorraine Walsh, a board member of 221+ group CervicalCheck patient advocacy group, said: ”It is shocking to think that women in Ireland are still not being listened to.”

Walsh was critical of the failure to properly address the delays and put in place “corrective” action. 

“Going forward, it will be better. But it doesn’t give much reassurance to women in Ireland,” she said. 

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said that the situation was “incredibly regrettable”. 

“It is unfortunate that the CervicalCheck programme has been hit with another body blow as a result of an IT system failure.

“The HSE and the Minister must look into this situation and find out how this IT issue arose and if there are more than 800 women affected. They must also ensure that the affected women are informed of this situation and issued with their results as soon as possible.”

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

