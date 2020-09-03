This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 3 September 2020
Advertisement

CervicalCheck campaigners welcome health minister's promises on steering group

Campaigners and advocates met with Stephen Donnelly yesterday.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 8:39 PM
22 minutes ago 1,228 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5195022
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has extended funding to the 221+ CervicalCheck support group, in a move that has been welcomed by the group. 

Donnelly, in a statement this evening, said that after meeting with representatives of the group yesterday, alongside representatives from the Marie Keating Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society, funding would now be extended beyond August 2021. 

“This funding will support the 221+ Group going forward so that it can continue its very important work in assisting patients and next of kin of those directly affected by the CervicalCheck issues through the provision of information, advice and support,” Donnelly said. 

He also said that he would appoint a second patient representative from the group to the CervicalCheck Steering Committee. 

The steering group was set up in the wake of the original CervicalCheck controversy by then-health minister Simon Harris. 

In a statement this evening, the 221+ group said that yesterday’s meeting with Donnelly was a “careful but hopeful first step” in leaving behind the errors of the CervicalCheck scandal. 

“The Minister’s commitment to restarting the work of the Cervical Check Steering Committee with an independent Chair and three patient advocates is critical as it is the forum to enable oversight on and input to all of the issues that are still to be addressed,” the group said. 

“His commitment also to continued funding for 221+ to provide much needed support to the women and families living with the consequences of the CervicalCheck debacle is appreciated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There is still a lot to be done but we acknowledge the efforts of the Minister to engage with the detail of the issues and we look forward to progressing the work required with a similar intent. ”

In July, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the government would improve cervical screening following criticism from campaigner Vicky Phelan. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie