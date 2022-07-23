Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Saturday 23 July 2022
Advertisement

Changes announced to COVID vaccination programme, including second booster for 50-64 year-olds

The Department of Health and the HSE will now work to operationalise these updates.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 8,595 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5824392
NIAC also recommended that COVID-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as seasonal flu vaccines.
Image: Shutterstock
NIAC also recommended that COVID-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as seasonal flu vaccines.
NIAC also recommended that COVID-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as seasonal flu vaccines.
Image: Shutterstock

CHANGES TO IRELAND’S COVID-19 vaccination programme have been announced by the Minister for Health.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has accepted new recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and the Department of Health and the HSE will now work to operationalise these updates.  

NIAC has recommended:

  • A first mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised
  • A second mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 50-64 years
  • A second mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 12-49 years who have an underlying medical condition or are residents of long-term care facilities
  • A second mRNA booster vaccine for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who have not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy
  • A second mRNA booster vaccine for healthcare workers
  • A third mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 65 years and older, and those aged 12-64 years who are immunocompromised

NIAC has also recommended that COVID-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as the seasonal flu vaccines.

Booster doses should be given four months after a previous COVID-19 vaccine dose or a previous COVID infection.

The Department of Health says a booster dose after an infection has been shown to provide additional protection.

It continues to be recommended that people get and complete their primary vaccine course and booster shot(s) if they haven’t already done so.

Minister Donnelly said “we have very high protection in the population thanks to our successful vaccine programme” and added that “the Autumn vaccination programme will ensure we continue to protect the most vulnerable in our communities”.

He also said the “evidence suggests that a second booster dose may reduce infection rates, which would help sustain the healthcare system coming into the winter months”.

The Health Minister added: “The main purpose of vaccination is to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death. As such, I urge anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, interim Chief Medical Officer, Professor Breda Smyth said “there is clear evidence that the Omicron variant has been less severe than previous variants due to the high uptake of vaccines”.

And while Professor Smyth noted the “recent surge in infections”, she said this has “not translated into the same pressure on our hospitals and people getting severely unwell” and that “COVID-19 vaccines have been remarkably effective in this regard”.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Coleman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie