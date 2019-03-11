Have you seen Chantelle? The 13-year-old has been missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ IN MULLINGAR are urging the public to help trace 13-year-old Chantelle Doyle.

Chantelle was last seen on Thursday afternoon on a bus bound for Dublin. Gardaí said she is believed to frequent the Bray area. She is described as being 5ft 3in tall with long sandy brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red hooded top, light blue jeans, black runners and a black jacket.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Chantelle or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”