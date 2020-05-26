Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for teenage girl missing since last week

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since last week.

Chantelle Doyle was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1, on Thursday 21 May.

Gardaí are “extremely concerned about the welfare of this young missing person”, a statement issued tonight noted.

Chantelle is described as being approximately five foot in height with long brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, jeans and multi-coloured Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.