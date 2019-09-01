Have you seen Chantelle? Appeal for 13-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chantelle Doyle was last seen in Lucan village at around 6pm on Thursday, 29 August.

She is described as being 5’5″ in height, of slim build, with long sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red coat, a grey t-shirt and navy leggings.

She is believed to frequent Dublin city centre, and the Tallaght and Balbriggan areas.

Anyone who has seen Chantelle or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.