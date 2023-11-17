Chaos and confusion at UCD debate on Israel and Palestine

THERE WERE CHAOTIC scenes at the end of a University College Dublin Debate last night on the conflict in Palestine.

The debate was hosted by the university’s Literary & Historical Society and the motion debated was: “This House believes that the West has failed Palestine.”

Videos on social media show people shouting “get out” and appear to show persons being escorted out of the Fitzgerald Chamber where the debate was being held.

A man is also heard repeatedly shouting Allahu Akbar, which prompts many attendees to leave and as security intervenes.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett debated Natasha Hausdorff of UK Lawyers for Israel.

It was meant to be a three versus three debate, but two people advocating against the motion pulled out of the debate.

Speaking to The Journal, Richard Boyd Barrett described the debate as “a bit chaotic” and added that it ended in “verbal argy-bargy”.

“There was a delay for about an hour before the meeting because the speakers who were advocating for Israel weren’t willing to debate with someone on the other side,” said Boyd-Barrett.

Ibrahim Halawa was one of those due to debate alongside Boyd Barrett, while pro-Israel commentator Mark Humphrys was due to debate on the opposing side.

Halawa, from Firhouse in Dublin, was arrested during a protest in 2013 in support of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi who had been elected by Egypt’s people before being ousted from power in a military coup.

He spent more than four years in various Cairo jails before being exonerated by an Egyptian court.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mark Humphrys said he was “willing to debate” with Halawa but that Natasha Hausdorff was not.

He said he “had to respect” this decision and described it as a “frustrating evening”.

Boyd Barrett said this created “tension and confusion” and that the audience “were left sitting there for about an hour”.

Boyd Barrett told The Journal that a request was then made for it to be a one-to-one debate instead between himself and Natsha Hausdorff.

“We were three invited guests, we were sitting there for an hour waiting for the thing to start and we were increasingly thinking ‘why is this not starting?’

“They then asked would Ibrahim and the other guest step back and allow for just a one-to-one debate.”

Boyd Barrett added that the UCD appeared to indicate that “there may have been some sort of communications error”.

However, he said there was “no difficulty on our side”.

“There were problems on the other side and there seemed to be some sort of very protracted negotiation going on between the debating society and the people who were due to advocate for Israel,” said Boyd Barrett.

“But it was all very odd and by the time it actually got going, you were seriously wondering whether the whole thing should be cancelled.”

Boyd Barrett said he felt it was unfair for the other two speakers to “step back”, but after consulting with his debating team it was decided that he would debate one-to-one and that they would “just get it over with”.

There was also a larger than usual security presence at the debate, which Boyd Barrett said “seemed a bit over the top”.

“I didn’t really understand why there was any need for that to be honest,” he added.

However, the People Before Profit TD said he “wouldn’t go overboard on what happened”.

He told The Journal: “I think student debates can get a bit rowdy and I wouldn’t describe it as much more than verbal argy-bargy at the very end debate, and quite a bit of confusion and delay in terms of the debate starting.”

UCD, the Literary & Historical Society, and UK Lawyers for Israel have been approached for comment by The Journal.