This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Charges dropped against Conor McGregor in alleged phone-snatching case

Local media reported an out-of-court settlement.

By Conor McCrave Monday 13 May 2019, 3:10 PM
10 minutes ago 1,078 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4632347
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PROSECUTORS IN FLORIDA have dropped the charges against Conor McGregor for allegedly grabbing and smashing a fan’s phone in March.

McGregor was arrested on 11 March outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, Florida.

Prosecutors charged McGregor with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

The alleged victim later dropped his lawsuit after reaching an out-of-court settlement with McGregor, according to local media

A trial was set to begin today in Miami Dade-County court in relation to the incident before the state attorney announced the decision to drop the charges.

The prosecution told the court today that the victim had recanted their story. 

McGregor did not appear in court and the Miami Herald reported the MMA fighter’s defence team as saying it “was the appropriate resolution of this case”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie