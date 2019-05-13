Charges dropped against Conor McGregor in alleged phone-snatching case

PROSECUTORS IN FLORIDA have dropped the charges against Conor McGregor for allegedly grabbing and smashing a fan’s phone in March.

McGregor was arrested on 11 March outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, Florida.

Prosecutors charged McGregor with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

The alleged victim later dropped his lawsuit after reaching an out-of-court settlement with McGregor, according to local media.

A trial was set to begin today in Miami Dade-County court in relation to the incident before the state attorney announced the decision to drop the charges.

The prosecution told the court today that the victim had recanted their story.

McGregor did not appear in court and the Miami Herald reported the MMA fighter’s defence team as saying it “was the appropriate resolution of this case”.