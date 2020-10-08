#Open journalism No news is bad news

European Council President Charles Michel to meet Taoiseach in Dublin

Michel’s visit today comes ahead of a European Council meeting next week.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 6:45 AM
File images of Charles Michel and Micheál Martin.
Image: PA/Rollingnews.ie
THE PRESIDENT OF the European Council Charles Michel will this afternoon meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Dublin. 

The pair will discuss issues on the agenda for a meeting of the European Council next week. 

This will include Brexit negotiations, EU coordination on health and economic impacts of Covid-19, climate action and how to deepen the EU’s relationship with Africa. 

Speaking ahead of the meeting in Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, the Taoiseach said it is a “great pleasure” to welcome Michel to Dublin. 

“His visit comes ahead of a meeting of the European Council at which we will be discussing a number of very important issues – including the Brexit negotiations. 

“I hope that, as negotiations intensify, it will be possible to find a means to bridge the considerable gaps that remain between the EU and UK positions.”

He added that although an agreement is being sought, it “cannot be at any cost”. 

“The EU has also made it clear that the UK needs to demonstrate its commitment to full and faithful implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland,” Martin said. 

“Trust in this regard urgently needs to be restored.”

The Taoiseach said on other issues to be discussed, such as climate action, Ireland will “continue to engage positively with our EU partners in the wider global interest”.  

