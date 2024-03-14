'An inspiration and a national treasure': Service for Charlie Bird takes place at Mansion House

LAST UPDATE | 28 minutes ago
A MEMORIAL SERVICE for former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird is taking place at Dublin’s Mansion House.
Bird died on Monday aged 74.
The service is being held in the Round Room of the Mansion House.
Former president Mary Robinson is among those who have gathered to celebrate Bird’s life.
RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ news presenter Bryan Dobson and current affairs presenter Miriam O’Callaghan were also among those who arrived at the Mansion House for the service.
Bird’s coffin was carried into the Mansion House ahead of the service, with members of his family, including his beloved dog Tiger, walking behind.
His friend and former RTÉ colleague Joe O’Brien is leading the service.
O’Brien told the memorial service the broadcaster had often been described as an “inspiration and a national treasure”.
“He was literally a household name; loved and respected throughout the country,” O’Brien said.
“And in his last three years he moved, as Charlie himself said, from being a well-known journalist to being hailed as a heroic and tireless fundraiser and campaigner,” he said.
“Over recent days, there has been an outpouring of grief for Charlie but, of course, it is his family who are feeling his loss most.
“Our hearts go out this afternoon to his beautiful wife Claire, who has been at Charlie’s side, especially every day of his three-year battle with motor neurone disease. We think also of Charlie’s loyal companion Tiger.
“Our hearts also go out to Charlie’s loving daughters, Orla and Neasa, who are devoted to their father and to Charlie’s grandchildren: Charlie, Hugo, Harriet, Abigail and Edward.”
O’Brien also extended his sympathies to the rest of Bird’s family and to the family of his widow Claire.
Daughters Orla and Neasa are also expected to share memories of their father, as will his widow Claire.
Mourners have gathered at the Mansion House for the memorial service of veteran journalist Charlie Bird pic.twitter.com/XaVQQqZn0n— Sadbh Cox (@SadbhCox) March 14, 2024
Bird’s five grandchildren will present mementos reflective of his life at the start of the event. They will also read prayers during the service.
Former RTÉ radio presenter Sean O’Rourke will also offer a reflection, as will Stardust fire campaigner Antoinette Keegan.
Charlie Bird was a long-time supporter of the families of those who died in the fire at the Stardust night club in Dublin in 1981, having covered the story as a reporter at the time.
Keegan survived the blaze but her two sisters died.
In paying tribute this week, President Michael D Higgins praised Bird for the “decades-long support he gave to the victims of the Stardust fire, and indeed the touching support which they have likewise given him”.
LGBT+ rights activist Karl Hayden is also due to read a letter during the service and Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lt General Sean Clancy, will also address the event.
Bird threw himself into the campaign for same-sex marriage in 2015 and published a book called A Day In May following the Marriage Equality referendum.
The book is a collection of 50 interviews with members of the LGBTQ+ community, their family and friends, recorded at the time of the referendum.
-With additional reporting from Press Association
