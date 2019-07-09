This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to seek Cabinet approval for new divorce bill

The minister is also expected to ask Cabinet to approve the publication of the Blasphemy BIll 2019.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 7:26 AM
1 hour ago 1,683 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4716515
Minister Charlie Flanagan
Image: Leah Farrell
Minister Charlie Flanagan
Minister Charlie Flanagan
Image: Leah Farrell

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan will today ask cabinet ministers to approve drafting of a Family Law Bill to implement the decision of the recent referendum on divorce. 

The proposed bill, if approved, will reduce the minimum time spent living apart for couples seeking a divorce, from four of the previous five years, to two of the previous three years.

The result of the referendum on 24 May, which was held alongside the local and European elections, seen 82% of people vote in favour of reducing the waiting period. 

The bill includes updating the statutory definition of ‘living apart’ and will include provisions for spouses who live at the same address but are considered living separate lives. 

It also includes judicial separations, reducing, where relevant, the necessary living apart period from three years to one year. 

Anyone already in the process of obtaining a judicial separation will be granted a divorce instead, meaning, those who are living apart for two of the three previous years, with a judicial separation application pending, can now be granted a divorce.

With a no-deal Brexit still a possibility, the new bill takes into account the impact that would have on how divorces granted in Britain for residents in Ireland.

The draft legislation will include provisions so divorces granted in Britain are treated in the same way as if granted by an EU state. 

Blasphemy

Along with the draft proposal for a new Family Law Bill, Flanagan will also seek Cabinet approval to publish the Blasphemy Bill 2019 today. 

Some 65% of Irish people voted in favour of removing blasphemy as a criminal offence during a referendum, held alongside the presidential elections, in 2018. 

The key aim of the bill is to ensure it is not longer possible to initiate a prosecution for blasphemy. 

Comedian Stephen Fry’s comments on an RTÉ programme in 2015 drew attention to the utterance of blasphemous matter as a crime in the Irish constitution. 

The Bill is expected to be published later this week and move through the Oireachtas for approval when the Dáil returns after the summer recess. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie