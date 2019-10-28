This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police to search quarry in bid to find Charlotte Murray's body

The Omagh woman’s ex-fiancé was found guilty of her murder earlier this month.

By Órla Ryan Monday 28 Oct 2019, 2:57 PM
Charlotte Murray
Image: PSNI
Charlotte Murray
Charlotte Murray
Image: PSNI

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of Omagh woman Charlotte Murray are to carry out searches this week in a bid to find her body.

The 34-year-old woman went missing from her home in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, seven years ago.

Police believe she was killed between 31 October and 1 November 2012, but her body has never been found.

Earlier this month, her ex-fiancé John Miller (48) was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life in prison. A further hearing will take place next month to set a minimum jail term.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the PSNI investigation, said searches will be carried out today and in the coming days in the Benburb area of Tyrone “in the hope of finding Charlotte’s remains”.

A flooded quarry will be drained and searched, Corrigan confirmed.

Suffering 

“This has been an area of significant interest throughout my investigation and today’s searches are following a detailed review of all of the information available to me from my investigation and the subsequent trial,” he said. 

“One man has already been convicted of Charlotte’s murder and he is due to be sentenced next month but Charlotte’s body is still missing.

Charlotte’s family and friends have suffered greatly from the time when she was last in contact with them, seven years ago. I want to recover her body and allow her loved ones to finally put her to rest. They deserve to be able to say their goodbyes.

Corrigan noted that police have previously conducted searches in this area with specialist divers, but they now plan to “drain the water so that an extensive search can be carried out of the quarry floor”.

“I am as determined as ever to bring Charlotte’s remains home to her family and I need to satisfy myself that every avenue has been explored,” he said. 

Corrigan encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact detectives by calling 101, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 to give information anonymously.  

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

