ChatGPT will have access to all information on the internet in OpenAI update

CHATGPT IS SOON to be able to search all information on the internet live, OpenAi has announced.

The artificial intelligence tool used to only have access to data up until September 2021, meaning it could not provide information on current affairs or new discoveries. The update will change this, broadening the scope for how AI can be used, and adding to concerns for industries that see it as a threat.

However, the update is currently only available to some users, while OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, promises all users will have access soon.

The company wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday: “Since the original launch of browsing in May, we received useful feedback. Updates include following robots.txt and identifying user agents so sites can control how ChatGPT interacts with them.

“Browsing is particularly useful for tasks that require up-to-date information, such as helping you with technical research, trying to choose a bike, or planning a vacation.

“Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we’ll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4.”

GPT-4 is an advanced version of the search engine that has the ability to solve written problems and generate original text or images from user descriptions. Enterprise users get priority access.

Plus users pay €22.99 for access to GPT-4, as well as faster responses and plugins like code interpreters.

Following the announcement, OpenAI creator Sam Altman posted to X saying: “We are so back.”

The CEO has been called “the Oppenheimer of our age” for his invention, which has become a concern for many governments, as well as sectors such as education and media.