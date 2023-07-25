NUJ has ‘grave concern’ over AI-generated story on refugees published by regional news group

THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed “grave concern” over an article generated by artificial intelligence (AI) about refugees published this morning on the websites of several regional newspapers.

The article, with the headline, “OPINION: Should refugees in Ireland go home?”, was published by Iconic Media’s digital titles. Its byline – a line at the top of an article that usually gives the author’s name – said “AI Generated”.

A disclaimer at the top of the article stated: “NOTE: This article was written by ChatGPT – an artificial intelligence chatbot.

“It was asked: Should refugees in Ireland go home?”

Screengrab of the article that was published across the Iconic Media digital titles this morning.

Around lunchtime, the headline of the article was updated to state ”Can we trust Artificial Intelligence?”.

The disclaimer was also updated to include: “Here is an example of a piece of content powered by AI. We’d be interested to hear your views.”

However, the text of the article remained the same.

Seamus Dooley, the Irish secretary of the NUJ, expressed “grave concern at the use of AI-generated material in this fashion”.

The Journal has contacted Iconic Media Group for comment but has not yet received a response.

Dooley said the article disclaimer “confirms the limitations of AI in terms of providing informed research and analysis”. He criticised the article’s “classic clickbait” headline.

“Asylum seekers granted refugee status in Ireland under international law are granted a new home and the notion of asking if they should ‘go home’ seems intended to fuel a debate similar to that generated in the UK,” Dooley said.

He added: “While the article seems relatively benign, the question is loaded and is a classic trope.

“A journalist writing such a story would examine the local and national context, talk to relevant agencies and NGOs and perhaps discuss personal stories.

“The article largely ignores the human dimension – the pain and suffering of those forces to flee persecution or human rights abuses, the complex reasons why people seek asylum and the reasons why refugees may not be in a position to ‘go home’.”

Dooley also said that “AI is no substitute for genuine journalism carried out by intelligent human beings paid a decent salary and enjoying proper working conditions”.

Press Ombudsman Susan McKay said that she could not comment on individual articles.

She added that anyone who wishes to make a complaint about any article can contact the Press Ombudsman.

McKay encouraged people to read the Press Ombudsman Code of Practice and said the complaints procedure is a “good way of trying to ensure that publications which are members of the Press Council uphold the highest standards in their reporting”.

One of the principles of the Code of Practice relates to “prejudice” and the need for the press to not “publish material intended or likely to cause grave offence or stir up hatred against an individual or group”.

McKay also noted that “the wider issue of refugees and migration and asylum seeking is something that we receive a lot of complaints about”.

She added that the use of AI needs to be “much more widely discussed”.